Oscars 2025 Nominations LIVE: ‘Anuja’ Nominated in Live Action Short Film Category – See Full List of Nominees for 97th Academy Awards

As Los Angeles continues to recover from the devastating wildfires, the award season marches on and the much-awaited nominations for the Oscars 2025 are finally out. The nominations were declared by actor-comedians Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang at a live presentation ceremony at the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills. For the unversed, the norms were previously scheduled for January 17 but had to be postponed due to devastating wildfires in LA. Nominees across all 24 categories were revealed today. Stay tuned. Oscars 2025 Set for March 2! Academy CEO Bill Kramer Confirms Event Will Proceed As Planned Despite Los Angeles Wildfires Concerns.
With the Golden Globes awarded earlier this month, several films, including Selena Gomez's Emilia Perez, Adrien Brody's The Brutalist, Ralph Fiennes' Conclave and Timothee Chalamet's A Complete Unknown, have emerged as strong competitors in the race. Guneet Monga's American-Hindi short film Anuja, backed by Priyanka Chopra, secured a spot in the Live Action Short Film category. Check out the full list below.
Oscars 2025 Nominations Full List
BEST PICTURE
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Jeremy Strong, Apprentice
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Substance
Anora (Sean Baker)
The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
September 5
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
Wicked
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Emilia Pérez
Flow
I'm Still Here
Kneecap
Vermiglio
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Daughters
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Once Upon a Time in Ukraine
A Swim Lesson
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Anuja
Dovecote
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
A Beautiful Man
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
