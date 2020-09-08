The final trailer of Sarah Paulson's upcoming Netflix thriller Ratched has now been released. The show stars Murphy regular Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched, the infamous villain from the Ken Kesey novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The Netflix adaptation is produced by Ryan Murphy and seems to be an origins story of the character of Mildred Ratched. While the first trailer itself had got us all intrigued, the final trailer now makes us super eager to catch this one soon. The official synopsis reads, "In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks growing darkness."Ratched Trailer: Sarah Paulson Flies Over The Cuckoo's Nest In This Gripping Ryan Murphy Thriller For Netflix (Watch Video).

The Netflix series is set in 1940s and we see Paulson's Ratched as a nurse in a California hospital that specializes in curing mentally ill patients. The trailer also shows us the creepy hospital that Ratched works at which is no less than Arkham Asylum. The patients admitted here are forced to undergo inhumane medical treatments just for being queer, sexually active among other things. Ryan Murphy Reveals That He Signed Jim Parsons For Hollywood So That He Could Leave Sheldon Behind.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

Sarah Paulson does a convincing job as the deadly villain, especially how her gorgeous, fashionable exterior contradicts with her inner darkness. Ratched looks like it is going to be an amazing psychological horror with moments of absolute fear and creeps promised for audiences. The series is all set to drop on Netflix on September 18.

