67th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift Officially Confirmed as a Presenter for 2025 GRAMMYs!

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In an exciting update, the Recording Academy has officially announced that Taylor Swift will be one of the presenters at the main ceremony. Sharing the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the post read, “Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs.” With this announcement, Swifties are undoubtedly thrilled to see their idol take center stage at the 2025 GRAMMYs. 2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online.

Taylor Swift Announced As Presenter for 2025 GRAMMYs

Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs. Tune in on Feb. 2nd at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT, only on @CBS and @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/5Ypyh04rLo — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 31, 2025

