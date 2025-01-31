67th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift Officially Confirmed as a Presenter for 2025 GRAMMYs!

Taylor Swift, who is set to present at the 2025 GRAMMYS, has earned six nominations for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ album, including Song and Record of the Year for ‘Fortnight’ and Album of the Year.

67th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift Officially Confirmed as a Presenter for 2025 GRAMMYs!
Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 31, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In an exciting update, the Recording Academy has officially announced that Taylor Swift will be one of the presenters at the main ceremony. Sharing the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the post read, “Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs.” With this announcement, Swifties are undoubtedly thrilled to see their idol take center stage at the 2025 GRAMMYs. 2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online.

Taylor Swift Announced As Presenter for 2025 GRAMMYs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2025 GRAMMYs 67th Annual Grammy Awards 67th Grammy Awards Grammy Awards Grammy Awards 2025 Grammy Awards Date GRAMMYs Grammys Online Recording Academy Taylor Swift Taylor Swift As Presenter Taylor Swift Grammy Nominations Taylor Swift News
You might also like
GRAMMYs 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Set To Perform at Music’s Biggest Night – Check Full List of Confirmed Performers for the Grand Event!
Hollywood

GRAMMYs 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Set To Perform at Music’s Biggest Night – Check Full List of Confirmed Performers for the Grand Event!
67th Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift Officially Confirmed as a Presenter for 2025 GRAMMYs!
Taylor Swift (Photo Credits: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 31, 2025 09:28 AM IST

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In an exciting update, the Recording Academy has officially announced that Taylor Swift will be one of the presenters at the main ceremony. Sharing the news on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the post read, “Are you ready for it? @taylorswift13 is joining us this Sunday as a presenter at the 67th #GRAMMYs.” With this announcement, Swifties are undoubtedly thrilled to see their idol take center stage at the 2025 GRAMMYs. 2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online.

Taylor Swift Announced As Presenter for 2025 GRAMMYs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2025 GRAMMYs 67th Annual Grammy Awards 67th Grammy Awards Grammy Awards Grammy Awards 2025 Grammy Awards Date GRAMMYs Grammys Online Recording Academy Taylor Swift Taylor Swift As Presenter Taylor Swift Grammy Nominations Taylor Swift News
You might also like
GRAMMYs 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Set To Perform at Music’s Biggest Night – Check Full List of Confirmed Performers for the Grand Event!
Hollywood

GRAMMYs 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Set To Perform at Music’s Biggest Night – Check Full List of Confirmed Performers for the Grand Event!
2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online
Hollywood

2025 GRAMMYs Live Streaming Date and Time: Here’s When and Where To Watch the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Online
‘I Want to Work With Gal Gadot, Taylor Swift’: Urvashi Rautela Talks About A-List Hollywood Celebrities She Hopes to Collaborate With in Near Future (Watch Video)
Bollywood

‘I Want to Work With Gal Gadot, Taylor Swift’: Urvashi Rautela Talks About A-List Hollywood Celebrities She Hopes to Collaborate With in Near Future (Watch Video)
Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah Returns to Host the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for Fifth Consecutive Year
Hollywood

Grammys 2025: Trevor Noah Returns to Host the 67th Annual Grammy Awards for Fifth Consecutive Year

Short Videos

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump
Google News Telegram Bot
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel