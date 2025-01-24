Kanye West, aka Ye, has officially regained his billionaire status in 2025, with an impressive net worth of USD 2.77 billion, according to Eton Venture Services. The controversial rapper’s return to the billionaire ranks is largely attributed to the growth of his ‘music portfolio and his full ownership of the YEEZY brand’. This resurgence comes just a few years after Forbes declared him no longer a billionaire, following Adidas severing ties with him over his anti-Semitic remarks. Kanye West Fans Pledge to Make the Rapper a Billionaire Again.

Kanye West’s Net Worth in 2025

