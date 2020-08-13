Romanian-American actor, Sebastian Stan who is popular for his Avengers: Endgame and Captain America films character, the Winter Soldier aka Bucky Barnes celebrates his birthday on August 13. While the actor's most famous movie outing has been his role in the Marvel films, Stan has done much more than that and totally deserves credit for the same. From playing Carter Baizen in Gossip Girl to starring in the Academy nominated film I, Tonya opposite Margot Robbie, Sebastian has had an impressive career. Sebastian Stan Reveals What Bucky Barnes Could Look Like in Falcon And The Winter Soldier TV Series!

As the actor celebrates his 38th birthday, we look at his roles beyond the Marvel films. While Stan is loved for his character of Bucky Barnes, we bet if you happen to catch him in these films and TV shows, you will surely fall for the actor even more. The actor steadily moved from television appearances to films and has been a part of some of the biggest projects including the likes of The Martian among others. As we celebrate Sebastian's birthday, here's a look at his works outside of the Marvel franchise.

Gossip Girl

Sebastian's deadly looks had not only Blake Lively's Serena van Der Woodson falling for him but also us. The actor appeared in a recurring role of Carter Baizen in the series and let's just say he's was one of the most amazing 'bad boys' from the show.

Political Animals

Stan was a part of the mini-series, Political Animals where he essayed the role of TJ Hammond, the openly gay son of the secretary of state played by Sigourney Weaver. The actor won quite a bit of praise for his performance in this series and also bagged him a nomination for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie/Miniseries.

I, Tonya

While this film was a total Margot Robbie, Allison Janney show, Sebastian Stan managed to hold his own and gave an impactful performance as Tonya Harding's abusive husband Jeff Gillooly. The film was well-received and also had huge Oscar buzz.

Destroyer

Yet another surprising performance for Sebastian Stan especially given that the film was an indie choice. The film starred him in the character of the lead protagonist, Nicole Kidman's ex-boyfriend. The film is super intense and has a good performance by Stan. Baron Zemo's First Look From Marvel's 'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' Has Been Dropped! Let The Excitement Commence.

We bet these works of Sebastian Stan are sure to impress you and also keep you entertained till we finally get to see his upcoming series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which is all set to drop on Disney+.

