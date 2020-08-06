Christopher Nolan's Tenet is probably the most discussed project all over the world currently. Firstly, it's Nolan's next and secondly, it's been due for release since forever. The new teaser released by IMAX offers us a peek inside this cinematic marvel and the visuals are anything but disappointing. With barely any interactions, this new teaser focusses on the film's action stunts and of course, John David Washington's emotions in all the scenes. Tenet will be a special release for so many. It may finally prompt us to visit theatres after staying away for months. Is Tenet a Sequel to Inception? Here's What John David Washington Has to Say!

Robert Pattinson has a dedicated scene in the new teaser while the majority of the runtime is focussed on Washington and his adventures if we can say. Another important thing to note here is that the teaser does NOT mention the film's new release date and this can be concerning. Nolan loyalists are waiting with bated breath to catch his next brilliant directorial but the wait for it only keeps getting longer with time. While earlier we heard theories about the film revolving around time-travelling saga, Nolan later clarified that it's about time inversion and not travelling. Tenet Director Christopher Nolan Crashes A Real Plane AGAIN For A Scene.

Check Out the Teaser

Ready for inversion, immersion, and the ultimate IMAX experience? Christopher Nolan’s @TenetFilm was shot on IMAX Film and made to be experienced in #IMAX. Opening only in theatres soon. #TENET pic.twitter.com/AHrcHdI19W — IMAX (@IMAX) August 5, 2020

Tenet was recently announced to release on August 26 in select few countries where the COVID-19 situation is under control. It will be released in a stepwise manner, which means, different dates for different countries. The makers have locked in Labor Day Weekend for the film's US release, provided the theatre chains in the country are allowed to resume their workings. Also, the makers haven't announced a release date for the Indian screens. Yup, that's disappointing.

