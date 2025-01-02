Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, is allegedly refusing to come out of his jail cell, causing delays in multiple sexual assault case lawsuits he's facing. The allegations made in Tony Buzbee's co-counsel filed documents stated that "Diddy is refusing to leave his cell to accept service", causing a major hold-up in the lawsuits. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Denies Allegations of Dangling Woman From 17th-Floor Balcony; His Legal Team States, ‘Claims Against Mr Combs Are Without Merit’.

Diddy Refuses To Leave Jail To Avoid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

In connection with two sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy, attorney Tony Buzbee's co-counsel Antigone Curis requested to postpone the scheduled conferences of January 10 to February as the defendant is refusing to leave the jail and take part in the proceedings. A letter from the attorney sent to the judge reads, "We have been in negotiation with defendants' counsel regarding service of process, scheduling and case management across numerous related actions and have faced delays caused by defendant Combs refusing to leave his cell to accept service."

Tony Buzbee’s Co-Counsel Accuses Diddy of Not Leaving in His Jail Cell

In two other sexual assault lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tony Buzbee’s co-counsel asks to adjourn Jan. 10 conferences and says they’ve “faced delays caused by defendant Combs refusing to leave his cell to accept service.” pic.twitter.com/wJIdxhabnp — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 30, 2024

"We believe that we have now reached an agreement in principle with the defendants' counsel but are continuing to work out scheduling details in this and other cases." The latest update comes just days after it was reported that the controversial rap mogul had a breakdown behind bars after failing to get out on bond for the holidays. While some reports claimed that Diddy started practising yoga to calm himself, other sources denied it, stating, "He's strong in jail."Look Back Entertainment 2024: From Diddy’s Sexual Assault Scandal to Jennifer Lopez–Ben Affleck Divorce – Top 5 Shocking Hollywood Controversies of the Year.

Multiple cases have been filed against Diddy, accusing him of kidnapping, drugging, and coercing women into sexual activities. The controversial rapper's sex-trafficking trial will begin on May 5, 2025, in a Federal Court in New York.

