The Man From Toronto: Woody Harrelson Replaces Jason Statham in Kevin Hart's Action-Comedy

Actor Woody Harrelson will be replacing Jason Statham in The Man From Toronto, after the action star abruptly exited the Sony Pictures project last week. Also starring Kevin Hart, the action-comedy was earlier set to feature Statham who left the film over "creative differences". Sources confirmed to Variety that Harrelson, who has shared a long-standing relationship with the studio, has boarded the film. The actor has worked on Sony's "Zombieland" films and also recently wrapped "Venom 2" opposite Tom Hardy. Exit West: Venom Actor Riz Ahmed In Talks to Star in Russo Brothers and Barack Obama’s Netflix Production.

The Man From Toronto follows a case of mistaken identity as one of the world's deadliest assassin, known as the Man from Toronto, and a New York City screw-up (Hart) run into each other at an Airbnb. A clash of personalities, and a clash with deadly killers, ensues. Frank Of Ireland: Star Wars’ Domhnall Gleeson and His Brother Brian to Star in Amazon’s Comedy Show.

Patrick Hughes, best known for The Expendables 3 and "The Hitman's Bodyguard", is attached to direct from a script by Robbie Fox. Jason Blumenthal will produce the movie alongside Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Bill Bannerman will serve as executive producer. The movie is set to be released on November 20.