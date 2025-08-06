The Summer I Turned Pretty has quickly become one of the most successful shows of the year with social media continuing to run abuzz with discussions, speculations and long-ended breakdowns of the story, the characters and the long-standing question – Who will Belly choose? The most recent episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty released on Amazon Prime and has been creating all the rave reviews, marking the directorial debut of the noted author and showrunner - Jenny Han. Titled Last Dance, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 5 has us follow along on the journey of Lola Tung’s Belly trying to plan a wedding in Cousins, as Christopher Briney’s Conrad continues to live in the beach house with her and her fiance Jeremiah (Played by Gavin Casalengo) struggles to manage work, wedding planning and the urge to spend some quality time with Belly.

Teasing this episode in particular, Han and other cast members have often hinted that there were important scenes from the book that had to be translated for the screen. And this is what pushed Han to want to try her hand at directing the episode. What followed is a brilliant hour long episode that is golden - in all its form. The episode begins a week after last week’s events, and shows Conrad continuing to think about Belly and the happiness on her face as she hugged him. We soon see Conrad trying (and failing) to avoid Belly while fixing the beach house for her wedding with Jere. Love ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’? 5 Teen Shows To Binge-Watch if You Are a Fan of TSITP.

However, through a twist of events, Conrad and Belly end up making important wedding-related run-ins together, where he helps her feel calmer and tries to solve the troubles that have her worried. We also see Conrad talking to Adam, nudging him towards being more accepting towards Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding if he does not want to lose Jere. Book fans had a lot to rejoice for as they finally got the much anticipated peach scene, where Conrad turns his car around to get peaches for Belly and ends up sharing an intimate moment with her. The episode also had the iconic line – “I would rather have had someone shoot me in the head with a nail gun, repeatedly, than have to watch the two of them cuddling on the couch together, all night.” Finally, the episode ends with Conrad revisiting the reason that he stopped himself from telling Belly that he still loved her – his promise to his dying mother. Here’s our favourite reactions

The Ease of Entering Conrad’s POV by Looking at Belly Through His Eyes Was Appreciated by Many

started the episode zoomed in slo mo on belly’s face. likely way to start conrad’s pov — leggy mary todd | tsitp spoilers (@playedinspace) August 6, 2025

The Final Reveal Had Fans Sobbing

conrad got attacked for years for giving his love to belly and then taking it away and it was all because he made a promise to his dying mum that he would look out for jeremiah pic.twitter.com/1D1M9ewcGQ — c (@taylorsconrad) August 6, 2025

Team Conrad Was Going Strong

take note that in jeremiah's episode we flashed back to the summer belly turned "pretty" but with conrad we flashed back to before she turned "pretty" and i think that should be enough confirmation for you children about who has loved her longest and truest pic.twitter.com/QTaFTSEm17 — bree ❀ tsitp spoilers (@chappellofliv) August 6, 2025

Everyone Became a Fan of Jenny Han - The Director

this could not have been any better jenny han i will give you all my 10s pic.twitter.com/vCN7KovIRp — bis | tsitp spoilers! (@halobiryani) August 6, 2025

And Finally, the Book Girlies Really Had the Best Day Today!

this episode was straight out of the book, jenny han you're an amazing woman that will always have the back of the bellyconrad nation #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/teDZesg8vy — 💭 (@thinkerconrad) August 6, 2025

The Summer I Turned Pretty is almost at its halfway mark, with the 11-episode series inching towards its finale on September 17. With new episodes airing every Wednesday, the show has constantly been gaining more traction with everyone from brands to celebrities chiming in on whose team they are on. While the big question of what will Belly choose is still out there, people are sure to flood the internet with new theories based on the information that was revealed in this episode!

