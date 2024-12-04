BTS Jin Turns 32: Did You Know His Iconic Blue-Purple Hair Mishap Was an ‘Accidental’ Masterpiece That Won ARMY’s Heart?

Did you know his iconic blue-purple hair colour was completely accidental? What started as a hair dye mishap quickly turned into one of his most memorable looks, captivating fans worldwide.

Korean Riya Siddhacharjee| Dec 04, 2024 04:49 PM IST
A+
A-
BTS Jin Turns 32: Did You Know His Iconic Blue-Purple Hair Mishap Was an ‘Accidental’ Masterpiece That Won ARMY’s Heart?
BTS Jin (Photo Credits: X)

BTS has an array of talents. They have a golden maknae, a rapper, a tiger, a strong, muscular man, a hope, and a baby in the group—and then there is Kim Seokjin, the worldwide handsome. Kim Seistani Social Media Influencer Caught in Viral MMS Scandal Following Kanwal Aftab

  • Lifestyle
    Hot! Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Turns Up the Heat in Black Crop Top and Denim (View Pics) Hot! Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Turns Up the Heat in Black Crop Top and Denim (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Maryam Faisal Private Video Leak: What Is the Controversy Linked to Pakistani TikTok Star? Influencer Becomes Victim in Series of Intimate MMS Leak Scandal Maryam Faisal Private Video Leak: What Is the Controversy Linked to Pakistani TikTok Star? Influencer Becomes Victim in Series of Intimate MMS Leak Scandal
  • Festivals
    Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25 Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up About Her Fight With Sister Namrata Shirodkar; Vivian Dsena Tells Anurag Kashyap He’s Been ‘Misjudged’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up About Her Fight With Sister Namrata Shirodkar; Vivian Dsena Tells Anurag Kashyap He’s Been ‘Misjudged’
    • Close
    Search

    BTS Jin Turns 32: Did You Know His Iconic Blue-Purple Hair Mishap Was an ‘Accidental’ Masterpiece That Won ARMY’s Heart?

    Did you know his iconic blue-purple hair colour was completely accidental? What started as a hair dye mishap quickly turned into one of his most memorable looks, captivating fans worldwide.

    Korean Riya Siddhacharjee| Dec 04, 2024 04:49 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    BTS Jin Turns 32: Did You Know His Iconic Blue-Purple Hair Mishap Was an ‘Accidental’ Masterpiece That Won ARMY’s Heart?
    BTS Jin (Photo Credits: X)

    BTS has an array of talents. They have a golden maknae, a rapper, a tiger, a strong, muscular man, a hope, and a baby in the group—and then there is Kim Seokjin, the worldwide handsome. Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, has never failed to amaze the group and his ARMY. From speaking the truth to making fun of his members and protecting them, he has always been the member who never failed BTS. On his birthday December 4, Jin made it a happy day for ARMY by releasing 'Live Clips for Happy' on weverse, even though he misses his members, who are still serving in the military, apart from J-Hope. As we celebrate Jin’s 32nd year, let’s uncover an interesting fact about this K-pop icon that you might not know! BTS Jin ‘Happy’ Special Stage Day 1: Kim Seokjin Captivates ARMY With Stellar Performance for His Solo Album Release

    Jin’s Unforgettable Hair Moment: A Surprise That Left ARMY Swoon-Worthy

    Jin’s hair adventures are legendary, but his impromptu decision to dye his hair purple before the Osaka concert stole the show. Though he later called it a "self-confessed failure," it didn’t matter to ARMY—his blue-purple hair became one of the most unforgettable looks ever. With his signature charm, Jin turned a hair mishap into a moment that left fans swooning and weak at the knees. Because when it’s Jin, even a mistake becomes iconic! BTS’ Jin Is the Fashion It Boy in Latest Photoshoot, K-Pop Star Flaunts His Comfy Casual Style in New Pictures.

    The Best

    Beautiful

    True

    Well, another year for the hyung (eldest) of the BTS group who celebrated his birthday. Even though being the eldest in the group, Jin has always kept it nice and steady. On his birthday, he shared a thank-you note on Weverse and thanked ARMY for showering love on him. Happy Birthday, Jin.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by HwaJin Kim (@jinsomnia_noona)

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    army BTS BTS Jin BTS Jin 32 birthday BTS Jin Birthday
  • Entertainment
  • Korean

    • BTS Jin Turns 32: Did You Know His Iconic Blue-Purple Hair Mishap Was an ‘Accidental’ Masterpiece That Won ARMY’s Heart?

    Did you know his iconic blue-purple hair colour was completely accidental? What started as a hair dye mishap quickly turned into one of his most memorable looks, captivating fans worldwide.

    Korean Riya Siddhacharjee| Dec 04, 2024 04:49 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    BTS Jin Turns 32: Did You Know His Iconic Blue-Purple Hair Mishap Was an ‘Accidental’ Masterpiece That Won ARMY’s Heart?
    BTS Jin (Photo Credits: X)

    BTS has an array of talents. They have a golden maknae, a rapper, a tiger, a strong, muscular man, a hope, and a baby in the group—and then there is Kim Seokjin, the worldwide handsome. Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, has never failed to amaze the group and his ARMY. From speaking the truth to making fun of his members and protecting them, he has always been the member who never failed BTS. On his birthday December 4, Jin made it a happy day for ARMY by releasing 'Live Clips for Happy' on weverse, even though he misses his members, who are still serving in the military, apart from J-Hope. As we celebrate Jin’s 32nd year, let’s uncover an interesting fact about this K-pop icon that you might not know! BTS Jin ‘Happy’ Special Stage Day 1: Kim Seokjin Captivates ARMY With Stellar Performance for His Solo Album Release

    Jin’s Unforgettable Hair Moment: A Surprise That Left ARMY Swoon-Worthy

    Jin’s hair adventures are legendary, but his impromptu decision to dye his hair purple before the Osaka concert stole the show. Though he later called it a "self-confessed failure," it didn’t matter to ARMY—his blue-purple hair became one of the most unforgettable looks ever. With his signature charm, Jin turned a hair mishap into a moment that left fans swooning and weak at the knees. Because when it’s Jin, even a mistake becomes iconic! BTS’ Jin Is the Fashion It Boy in Latest Photoshoot, K-Pop Star Flaunts His Comfy Casual Style in New Pictures.

    The Best

    Beautiful

    True

    Well, another year for the hyung (eldest) of the BTS group who celebrated his birthday. Even though being the eldest in the group, Jin has always kept it nice and steady. On his birthday, he shared a thank-you note on Weverse and thanked ARMY for showering love on him. Happy Birthday, Jin.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by HwaJin Kim (@jinsomnia_noona)

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

    Tags:
    army BTS BTS Jin BTS Jin 32 birthday BTS Jin Birthday BTS JIn Birthday Special BTS Jin images BTS Jin purple hair Kpop
    You might also like
    SEVENTEEN Set To Steal the Spotlight at 2024 Billboard Music Awards, CARATs Say ‘These Boys Never Disappoint’
    Korean

    SEVENTEEN Set To Steal the Spotlight at 2024 Billboard Music Awards, CARATs Say ‘These Boys Never Disappoint’
    ‘I Am Still – The Original’ Review: Jungkook’s Documentary Unveiling the ‘Golden’ Maknae’s Solo Album Production Journey Is Must-See For K-Pop Fans, Say Critics
    Korean

    ‘I Am Still – The Original’ Review: Jungkook’s Documentary Unveiling the ‘Golden’ Maknae’s Solo Album Production Journey Is Must-See For K-Pop Fans, Say Critics
    latestly.com).

    Tags:
    army BTS BTS Jin BTS Jin 32 birthday BTS Jin Birthday BTS JIn Birthday Special BTS Jin images BTS Jin purple hair Kpop
    You might also like
    SEVENTEEN Set To Steal the Spotlight at 2024 Billboard Music Awards, CARATs Say ‘These Boys Never Disappoint’
    Korean

    SEVENTEEN Set To Steal the Spotlight at 2024 Billboard Music Awards, CARATs Say ‘These Boys Never Disappoint’
    ‘I Am Still – The Original’ Review: Jungkook’s Documentary Unveiling the ‘Golden’ Maknae’s Solo Album Production Journey Is Must-See For K-Pop Fans, Say Critics
    Korean

    ‘I Am Still – The Original’ Review: Jungkook’s Documentary Unveiling the ‘Golden’ Maknae’s Solo Album Production Journey Is Must-See For K-Pop Fans, Say Critics
    RIP Park Min Jae: From ‘Little Women’ to ‘Korea-Khitan War’ – Memorable Performances of the South Korean Actor
    Korean

    RIP Park Min Jae: From ‘Little Women’ to ‘Korea-Khitan War’ – Memorable Performances of the South Korean Actor
    South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies of Cardiac Arrest in China; His Brother Posts Emotional Message, ‘My Beloved Brother Has Gone To Rest’
    Korean

    South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies of Cardiac Arrest in China; His Brother Posts Emotional Message, ‘My Beloved Brother Has Gone To Rest’

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake in Hyderabad
    50K+ searches
    Barca
    20K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Indian Navy Day
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change
    href="https://www.latestly.com/socially/india/news/kazipet-elderly-cement-workshop-owner-attacked-with-knife-by-youth-police-begin-investigation-watch-video-6465684.html" title="Kazipet: Elderly Cement Workshop Owner Attacked with Knife by Youth; Police Begin Investigation (Watch Video)">

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake in Hyderabad
    50K+ searches
    Barca
    20K+ searches
    FC Barcelona
    20K+ searches
    Indian Navy Day
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah