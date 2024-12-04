BTS Jin Turns 32: Did You Know His Iconic Blue-Purple Hair Mishap Was an ‘Accidental’ Masterpiece That Won ARMY’s Heart?

BTS has an array of talents. They have a golden maknae, a rapper, a tiger, a strong, muscular man, a hope, and a baby in the group—and then there is Kim Seokjin, the worldwide handsome. Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, has never failed to amaze the group and his ARMY. From speaking the truth to making fun of his members and protecting them, he has always been the member who never failed BTS. On his birthday December 4, Jin made it a happy day for ARMY by releasing 'Live Clips for Happy' on weverse, even though he misses his members, who are still serving in the military, apart from J-Hope. As we celebrate Jin’s 32nd year, let’s uncover an interesting fact about this K-pop icon that you might not know! BTS Jin ‘Happy’ Special Stage Day 1: Kim Seokjin Captivates ARMY With Stellar Performance for His Solo Album Release.

Jin’s Unforgettable Hair Moment: A Surprise That Left ARMY Swoon-Worthy

Jin’s hair adventures are legendary, but his impromptu decision to dye his hair purple before the Osaka concert stole the show. Though he later called it a "self-confessed failure," it didn’t matter to ARMY—his blue-purple hair became one of the most unforgettable looks ever. With his signature charm, Jin turned a hair mishap into a moment that left fans swooning and weak at the knees. Because when it’s Jin, even a mistake becomes iconic! BTS’ Jin Is the Fashion It Boy in Latest Photoshoot, K-Pop Star Flaunts His Comfy Casual Style in New Pictures.

Well, another year for the hyung (eldest) of the BTS group who celebrated his birthday. Even though being the eldest in the group, Jin has always kept it nice and steady. On his birthday, he shared a thank-you note on Weverse and thanked ARMY for showering love on him. Happy Birthday, Jin.

