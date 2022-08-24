A new 'leaked' picture of BTS V, aka Kim Taehyung, and BLACKPINK's Jennie, had made Twitter believe that the two K-pop stars are dating. Jennie was with V during the LA Visit, and both of them had a cheery time together. But regardless of this news, the authenticity of the viral picture is still doubtful. In the mega-viral photo, the BTS singer is seen wearing an animal print shirt and getting ready for the shoot, whereas Jennie is seen standing in the background in a lavender shirt and clicking a mirror selfie. V and Jennie Dating? BTS’ Kim Taehyung and Blackpink’s Kim Jennie's Pic 'Together' Goes Viral! Army and Blinks Debate on Twitter Over the Authenticity of Photo.

Have A Look At The Viral Pic:

Not a Blackpink or BTS fan but even I can see this is a bad photoshop. Look at her hair and then the hair shadow on the wall. No where near the same 🙈😂 Jennie and V may be dating, but this is just a shit edit pic.twitter.com/vW3gN2OG7i — Zoe (@Pu_Rual) August 23, 2022

