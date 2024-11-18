Han So Hee has always been a daring, challenging actress. She may have a baby face, but this South Korean actress can pick a fight and leave her opponent unconscious. For instance, her miniseries My Name gave Han So Hee a new platform to present herself and blossom as an actor. From picking fights to taking down goons, this 31-year-old showed a completely new side of Han So Hee to the audience. As versatile as she is, she once again proved that she is capable of conveying emotions on screen, whether reciprocating male or female emotions. If you're not yet aware of what we’re discussing, read on to discover exactly what has the whole of social media buzzing. ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ Season 2 Review: Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee’s Netflix Show Trades Nostalgic Charm for Superhero Chaos in Its Thrilling Return (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Kiss That Set the Screen Ablaze: Han So Hee’s Sensual Moment in ‘Heavy Snow’

Han So Hee's film Heavy Snow is now going viral, especially as it marks the South Korean actress's first appearance in the Girl Love (GL) genre. The film was featured at the 24th Jeonju International Film Festival in 2023 and garnered attention for its realistic depiction of young love, despite the emotional distance and conflict. Despite the international recognition and its high-potential plot, a clip from the film featuring Han So Hee and co-star Han Hee In sharing a kiss has spread like wildfire. One clip shows a sweet kiss after a comforting moment, while the other captures a more passionate kiss between the characters.

Han So Hee and Co-Star Han Hee In’s Kiss

this is peak intimacy like the way she is softly holding her, kissing her eye before going to her lips, patting her head while tightly hugging her pic.twitter.com/JOYVSOR6mf — ś (@4hansohee) November 16, 2024

She Kissed a Woman

HAN SOHEE KISSING A WOMAN, I REPEAT, HAN SOHEE KISSING A WOMAN pic.twitter.com/Ht3OrmkcAs — leti⁷ (@raplinegold) November 16, 2024

Okay... Han So Hee

~SPOILER de #heavysnow~ han sohee nasceu pra beijar mulheres mesmo né irmãs pic.twitter.com/9FMzJhpSCo — Han So Hee Brasil (@hansoheebr) November 15, 2024

Watch ‘Heavy Snow’ Trailer

About ‘Heavy Snow’

Heavy Snow is set in Gangneung and Seoul, Han So Hee stars as Suan, a talented student at a performing arts high school, who forms a close bond with Seol, an actress and public figure. While on a trip together, they begin to realise that their feelings for each other go beyond friendship. Directed by Yun Suik, this GL (Girls Love) film explores the delicate emotions and complexities of their evolving relationship. Was Han So Hee Harassed by Men on Bus? South Korean Actress Latest Video on Instagram Raises Concerns Among Fans.

Poster of ‘Heavy Snow’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 판씨네마 PANCINEMA (@pancinema)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).