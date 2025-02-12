Choi Seung Hyun, aka TOP, a former member of the legendary K-Pop group, grabbed headlines with his controversial return to the Netflix series Squid Game 2, starring Lee Jung-jae. After the show premiered in December last year, fans praised TOP for his portrayal of the purple-headed psycho, Thanos, in the survival series. Second-gen K-pop stans are now curious whether the rapper will return to his group, BIGBANG, joining members G-Dragon, Taeyang, and Daesung following the success of the South Korean series. ‘Squid Game 2’ Star Choi Seung Hyun AkaTOP Makes Rare Public Appearance Outside a Cafe in Seoul; K-Pop Icon Signs Autographs for Fans in Viral Video – WATCH.

TOP Denies Rumours About Return to BIGBANG

TOP, who faced intense media scrutiny and online backlash over his marijuana case in 2017 during his mandatory military enlistment, stayed away from the limelight until 2023. He reunited with BIGBANG for one final song, "Still Life," before leaving the group permanently. However, following the massive global success of Squid Game 2, fans began speculating about a possible comeback. The discussions intensified after fans noticed his name listed alongside other BIGBANG members on their official YouTube channel. However, the TOP representative issued a statement and cleared the rumours.

TOP’s Instagram Post

In response to the ongoing rumours surrounding TOP's return to BIGBANG, a representative for the idol actor said, "The name 'TOP' has been written on actor Choi Seung Hyun's profile since before. As I said in the Squid Game 2 interview, I feel sorry towards the members, and there has been no discussion regarding BIGBANG."

YG Entertainment Deny TOP’s BIGBANG Comeback Rumours

They confirmed that the profile in question has remained unchanged since the release of the group's last song, "Still Life," on April 4, 2022. The credits included all four members of BIGBANG: G-Dragon, T.O.P, Taeyang, and Daesung. The agency clarified that no modifications have been made since then, and TOP's name appearing on it does not indicate his return. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Review: High-Stakes Thrills, Performances and Gong Yoo’s Standout Cameo Make for a Worthy but Flawed Netflix Sequel (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Still Life’, BIGBANG’s Last Song as a Four-Member Group

BIGBANG is a South Korean boy band formed Yang Hyun Suk of YG Entertainment. The group originally consisted of five members: G-Dragon, TOP, Taeyang, Daesung and Seungri. Often referred to as the "Idol of Idols," the K-pop act is considered an inspiration to many other groups, including BTS and BLACKPINK.

