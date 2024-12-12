The moment it was announced that Netflix was set to release Squid Game 2, there was no doubt it was a crazy moment. The first part of the series was released in 2021 and made the world go crazy with its children-inspired 'death' game to earn money. The children's games – Ddakji (Red Light, Green Light), Dalgona/Ppopgi (The Man with the Umbrella), Tug of War, Gganbu (Marbles), Glass Stepping Stones (VIPs), and Squid Game (One Lucky Day) – turned deadly with each passing episode of the first season, and one had to die to earn money. Season two is all set for the bloodbath, and secrets will be revealed. This time Lee Jung-Jae returns as player 456 to dismantle the deadly game and save others. Before anyone watches Squid Game 2, here are three things NOT to expect from the series. ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Trailer: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To End the Deadly Survival Game Once and for All (Watch Video).

Don't Expect – No Death Show

Squid Game is based on deadly games. Therefore, it is advised not to expect a fairy-tale ending like in most series. It is a survival of the fittest, with a twist.

Don't Expect – Romance

In most K-dramas, romance tends to bloom in at least one episode, but not in Squid Game. Even in most thriller and survival dramas, one can expect a love interest, but not in this Netflix series, as it revolves around revenge, death, and money.

Don't Expect – A Happy Ending

If you try to compare it with other K-dramas, like Alice in Borderland, which is also a game-survival drama but has a hint of romance, you are going to be disappointed. One can expect closure but not a happy ending.

About Squid Game 1 And 2

Squid Game centres on a mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately USD 33 million). Season 2 continues with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who rejects his plans to go to the United States, instead focusing on his personal goals tied to the deadly game he won in Season 1. The series will be released on Netflix on December 26.

