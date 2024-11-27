The trailer for Squid Game Season 2 teases a gripping return to the deadly survival competition, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456. This time, Gi-hun isn’t just playing to survive—he's on a mission to dismantle the deadly game and protect the lives of others. Joined by a fresh group of competitors vying for the 45.6 billion won prize, the stakes are higher than ever. The new season, premiering on Netflix on December 26, promises the same intense thrills that hooked audiences in the first season. ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Teaser: Player 456 Makes Dramatic Return; Netflix’s Hit Series Introduces New Rules As Contestants Fight For Grand Prize (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Squid Game Season 2’ Below:

