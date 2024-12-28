Squid Game Season 2 has taken the world by storm, becoming the most-watched global show on Netflix just a day after its release. The highly anticipated second season of this South Korean survival thriller secured the top spot on Netflix's worldwide Top TV Shows list on Friday, December 27. According to the ranking website FlixPatrol, the series starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Yim Si-wan and others, has ranked number one in 92 out of the 93 countries tracked. ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Google Unveils Interactive ‘Red Light, Green Light’ Challenge As Hwang Dong Hyuk’s Survival Thriller Premieres on Netflix.

‘Squid Game Season 2’ Tops Netflix Rankings

The day after the premiere, #SquidGame2 is #1 in 92 out of 93 countries on Netflix. Will the record viewership of the first season be finally broken?https://t.co/cJazVFksyt pic.twitter.com/GuLp2RLxRg — FlixPatrol (@flixpatrol) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)