Siddhi Ahuja (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Neha Kakkar's Jinke Liye song featuring actress Siddhi Ahuja, out now!* The recently released song by T-Series titled Jinke Liye features actress Siddhi Ahuja alongside singer Neha Kakkar and composer Jaani. Jinke Liye is a tale of betrayal which showcases Siddhi Ahuja perfectly playing the role of Jaani's lover who cheats on Neha Kakkar in the song. Siddhi Ahuja is a model turned actor, known for Mitran Nu Shaunk Hathyaran Da (2019), Jugni Yaaran Di (2019) and B4U: Kadak Hai Boss (2019).

The actress started her career at the age of 18 and has never looked back ever since then. Siddhi enjoys a huge fan base on social media and has gained even more popularity post the release of the Punjabi film Jugni Yaaran Di.

Siddhi has been part of various ad campaigns, fashion shows, modeling endorsements and is currently working on her upcoming web series which is yet to be announced. Jinke Liye is sung by Neha Kakkar, written and composed by Jaani. Further, B Praak gave music to it, while Arvind Khaira worked on the video.