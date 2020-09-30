Sonu Sood has won hearts of million people around the world with his wonderful deeds during the time of coronavirus pandemic. He has been like a guardian angel to all those migrant labourers, students and other needy people amid this pandemic. This Bollywood actor not only took the initiative of making necessary arrangements to help them reach home, but also ensured about their safety and other basic needs. Sonu Sood has been constantly reaching out to people and helping them out in every possible manner for which each and everyone are thankful to him. Sonu Sood Receives SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by UNDP For His Philanthropic Work Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

For the philanthropic work during the coronavirus pandemic done by Sonu Sood, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) conferred him with SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award. He indeed deserves this prestigious award for the marvelous work he carried on. There are several who have congratulated the actor and so has Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She posted a heartfelt note that read, “Congratulations @SonuSood. So well deserved! You continue to do God’s work and it’s so inspiring to see. Thank you for all that you do.” Sonu Sood to Launch Full Scholarship for Students for Higher Education (View Post).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Note For Sonu Sood

Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra .You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love 💓 🙏 https://t.co/fapGxV6DC3 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 30, 2020

Sonu Sood responded to the global icon’s post by saying, “Thank u so much for your encouraging words @priyankachopra.You are an inspiration for millions.. and I am one of them. Keep motivating the world because you are our true hero. Loads of love.” Besides helping the needy reach home, Sonu Sood has also been providing free education facilities to young talents and also has been managing to create employment opportunities during this hour of global crisis.

