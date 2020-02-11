Rapper Lil D Man Confesses Murder on TV, Admits Involvement in a Shootout Incident

Rapper Lil D Man (Photo Credits: Twitter)

An American rapper has confessed to murder on television. The rapper Lil D Man's confession was captured on camera for a local news show, reports aceshowbiz.com. The camera was on when the rapper was picked up by the police for his reported involvement in a shootout. He was walking out of a building with his hands behind his back, apparently handcuffed, into a patrol car. He then started saying: "Shout out to the MPD, they caught me."

The full form of MPD stands for Marion County Police Department, the department that arrested him. Through his freestyle rapping, Lil D Man spoke of what crime he had committed that would possibly land him behind bars.

A reporter then asked him: "Did you do it?" The Nebraska-based rapper replied: "Yeah I did it." Asked why he did it, he replied after a pause: "Self defense." Details on the crime are awaited.