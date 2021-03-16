Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta was tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news on social media. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. Bengali Star Rituparna Sengupta Reveals Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani, Gulzar Saab Is on Her Bucket List.

I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and precautions advised by my doctor and authorities," she tweeted. Sengupta said that she is currently in Singapore and had quarantined herself at recovery centre. Taapsee Pannu Shares a Sneak Peak of Her House, Says ‘New Home Ready for House Warming’ (View Post).

Check Out Rituparna Sengupta's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rituparna Sengupta (@rituparnaspeaks)

Sengupta won the national award in 1997 for Dahan.

