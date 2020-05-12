Shahid Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Arjun Rampal And Other Celebrities Laud PM Narendra Modi For His Latest Speech Announcing Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package (View Tweets)

Narendra Modi Lauded By Celebs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation once again on May 12, with regards to the country's plan to tackle COVID-19. In his speech, the Prime Minister revealed, "Scientists say that coronavirus will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can't let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us." In an effort to handle the economic crisis, the PM has announce a relief package of Rs 20 lakh crore, which he revealed to be roughly 10% of our GDP. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

He mentioned that the aim of the package will be to improve the lives and conditions of labourers, farmers and the small and medium scale industries that have suffered from all sides during the lockdown.

After the speech is over, several celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Anupam Kher, Vikaas Kalantri,

PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore Economic Package to Revive Indian Economy Amid COVID-19 Crisis; Details to be Shared by Finance Ministry From Tomorrow.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Shahid Kapoor

Very powerful and inspiring speech by Shri Narendra Modi ji @PMOIndia. #golocal — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 12, 2020

Raj Singh Arora

#Narendermodi Speech today. NO COMMENTS. I am Not a Specialist But awaiting Comments of the special overeducated Twitter #Liberandus of the country as to their analysis as Economists,Politicians, Businessmen,Farmers, Sociologists & Ministers of all other IMP Sectors of #India — Raj Singh Arora (@rajsingharora26) May 12, 2020

Anupam Kher

Arjun Rampal

Wow 20 lakh Crore!!!!! Now that’s what is the need of the hour and that’s why he’s our leader @PMOIndia @narendramodi great news in these uncertain times. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #jaihind — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) May 12, 2020

Vikaas Kalantri

One of the best speeches in the time of crisis by the head of any country #AatmanirbharBharat #20lakhcrore is huge. 10% of gdp. Kudos @narendramodi ji @PMOIndia you have hit the ball out off the park and heard everyone on everything. Amazing sir. More power & strength 👏👏👍👍 — Vikaas Kalantri (@VikasKalantri) May 12, 2020

Paresh Rawal

Always have Faith in @narendramodi . He will find way or Make one . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) May 12, 2020

Ranvir Shorey

But yes, I love the idea. “No if, no but, only #AatmanirbharBharat!” 👍🏽@PMOIndia — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 12, 2020

PM also mentioned that India will go into Lockdown's fourth phase, though the details of the lockdown would be shared on May 18. He said in his 33-minute long speech, "Lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules. Based on the suggestions by states, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18th May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward."

India has reached the 70k mark with cases in the country tallying upto 70,756, which include 46,008 active cases, 22,454 cured and discharged cases and 2,293 patients deceased.