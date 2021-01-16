Anjaam Pathira, released in January 2020, was a successful Malayalam film starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead. The film written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas was a crime thriller and it had opened to positive reviews. Kunchacko Boban had played the role of a psychologist named Anwar Hussain, who works as a consulting criminologist for Kochi City Police. The film revolves around how Kochi police with Anwar’s help tries to unveil the identity of a faceless killer who brutally kills police officials. CONFIRMED! Kunchacko Boban Starrer Anjaam Pathiraa To Be Remade In Hindi.

Kunchacko Boban recently shared a poster and confirmed that Anjaam Pathira is having a sequel and the film has been titled as Aaraam Pathiraa. He even shared the first look poster of this upcoming Malayalam film and captioned his post as, “With great expectations comes great responsibilities. And preparing a sequel for Anjaam Pathira is a damn greater responsibility!!!! But with the deadly combo of a TEAM we have...Let’s buckle up for the exciting ride once again!!!!” Let’s a take a look at details shared by the makers of Aaraam Pathiraa.

Writing & Direction – The second part of Anjaam Pathira will be written and helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas.

Cast – Kunchacko Boban would be reprising his role as Dr Anwar Hussain and in this sequel, he would reportedly be seen handling a new case. The makers are yet to share which other cast members would be seen in supporting roles.

Cinematography & Music – Shyju Khalid and Sushin Shyam would be making their return for the sequel as cinematographer and music composer, respectively.

Editor – The editing of Aaraam Pathiraa will be handled Saiju Sreedharan, the one who had done for Anjaam Pathira.

Release Date – Aaraam Pathiraa, bankrolled by Ashiq Usman under the banner of Ashiq Usman Productions, is scheduled to be released in theatres in December 2021.

