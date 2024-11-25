Malayalam actors Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha play the main lead in Payal Kapadia's highly acclaimed All We Imagine as Light, which became the first Indian movie to win the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. All We Imagine as Light also stars Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azzez Nedumangad. The movie was released in theatres nationwide in India on November 22, 2024, after a limited release in Kerala on September 21, 2024, with a Malayalam title, Prabhayay Ninachathellam. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets a Poignant Reality Check in Payal Kapadia’s Beautifully Haunting Film.

However, with the wider release of the movie, a couple of bold scenes from All We Imagine as Light have also been leaked on social media as video clips. All We Imagine as Light features nudity, some kissing scenes and a prolonged lovemaking sequence. It has been rated Adults Only (A) in India for these sequences, and surprisingly, the scenes haven't been censored in India.

Actress Divya Prabha has gone nude in one scene, where she is showing changing clothes in front of a mirror. Near the climax of the movie, there is also a scene where her character has sex with her boyfriend in the forest, but while there is a lot of skin display from both actors, the nudity is more tastefully done in this scene.

However, these scenes have made their way online on platforms like X and Reddit. There is also a tag going viral on X that reads 'Divya Prabha Original Video Link'. Divya Prabha Original Video Link Goes Viral: Search Engine Platform Flooded With ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Actress’ Leaked Love-Making Scenes From Movie Online.

Apart from Divya Prabha, Kani Kusruti has also shown some side nudity in a sequence where her character is shown relieving herself outdoors. It is sad that the film is being discussed for these scenes, most of which don't feel gratuitous (save for the dress-changing scene, which wasn't very necessary) when All We Imagine as Light is quite a cerebral watch if you love meaningful cinema.

