Allu Arjun recently found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons following his arrest in connection to the tragic stampede at the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere at Sandhya theatre, which resulted in a woman's death. The actor was initially taken into 14-day judicial custody by the Hyderabad police but has since been granted interim bail. Meanwhile, in a lighter turn of events, actor Mukesh Khanna stirred discussions by suggesting that Allu Arjun could be an ideal candidate to portray Shaktimaan in the upcoming reboot, though he emphasised that the final decision rests with the film's producers. Allu Arjun Bail Hearing: Shah Rukh Khan Mentioned by Actor's Lawyer in Court After His Arrest in Sandhya Theatre Stampede - Find Out Why.

Allu Arjun in 'Shaktimaan'?

It so happened that after watching Pushpa 2, Mukesh Khanna was thoroughly impressed by both the film's grandeur and Allu Arjun's stellar performance. On his YouTube channel (Bheeshm International), he expressed, “A film isn’t made with just the money. You need planning, and every single rupee invested in Pushpa 2 is seen on the screen.” Khanna went on to rate Allu a strong 8-9 out of 10 for his acting skills, adding he can be the next Shaktimaan. “I think I have to watch more Allu Arjun films. Also, let me go out on a limb and say that he has it in him to be Shaktimaan. I am not saying he is doing it or anything. I’m just suggesting that it would look good on him. He has the personality to pull it off," he added. ‘Shaktimaan Kaun Banega, Woh Main Decide Karunga’, Declares Mukesh Khanna Amid Rumours of Ranveer Singh Taking Over the Iconic Superhero Role (Watch Video).

Mukesh Khanna Wants Allu Arjun Play Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna Reviews 'Pushpa 2'

Mukesh Khanna also expressed his concerns about the songs and choreography in Pushpa 2, particularly highlighting issues of vulgarity. He remarked, If Bollywood was showing something similar between a husband and a wife, as it is in Pushpa 2, they would have gone overboard with the titillating content. Honestly, titillation might earn you money, but it isn’t right.” he added, “Why glorify smuggling, and antagonise the cops? Would you glamourise the late smuggler Veerappan? Here, Pushpa challenges the cops, insults them, and wins at the end. What are you trying to prove to the masses,”.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 has emerged as a global box office sensation, earning over INR 1000 crore worldwide, with INR 400 crore from the Hindi market and INR 700 crore in India. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.

