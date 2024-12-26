Mohanlal made his directorial debut with Barroz 3D, a fantasy family entertainer inspired by a Portuguese legend. It’s certainly an unusual project for the Malayalam superstar to mark his entry as a director - and, considering the struggles he endured, possibly his only attempt. Barroz is aimed more at children than adults, based on the story Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure by Jijo Punnoose, the director of My Dear Kuttichathan (India's first 3D film). Punnoose, who has also written the screenplay, had also directed Mohanlal in Padayottam, India’s first indigenously shot 70mm movie. Earlier he was supposed to direct the film, but the baton was passed on to Mohanlal. ‘Barroz’ Movie Review: Mohanlal’s Directorial Debut Is a 3-D Misfire!

Barroz, however, turned out to be an epic disappointment. While the 3D effects were decent, the screenplay, performances, and direction fell short. The story revolves around Barroz, a former Malayali slave of Portuguese invader Cristavo da Gama, who becomes the guardian spirit of da Gama's treasure, hidden in a mansion in present-day Goa. Trapped for over 300 years in the mansion’s cellar with a sentient voodoo doll, Barroz’s only chance at salvation lies in passing the keys to the treasure room to the rightful heir of da Gama's legacy - before time runs out.

Watch the Trailer of 'Barroz':

That heir appears as Isa, a motherless brat who bears a striking resemblance to Isabella, Cristavo da Gama's daughter and Barroz’s favourite person when he was alive. Isa arrives at the mansion with her billionaire but perpetually busy father, who wants to convert the property into a casino. After Barroz reveals himself to Isa, he helps her reconnect with her past life while mending her relationship with her father. However, Isa hesitates to accept the keys, unwilling to let her “Barroz Papae” leave her side.

Of Blind Loyalty and Socialism

Barroz’s biggest flaw is his blind loyalty to Cristavo da Gama, the very man who condemned him to eternal entrapment. This serves as a metaphor for how colonialism devastated colonies through enforced servitude and there are . When Barroz battles an evil spirit resembling da Gama, conjured by the occultist Muwesi Maria, it symbolises his struggle against his misplaced devotion. The fight also leads Barroz to realise the treasures were not da Gama's but plundered from the lands he invaded, tainting them with blood and suffering.

A Still From Barroz

Isa, in a pivotal conversation, assures Barroz she would use the treasure to help those displaced by the casino project, such as Chota’s community. For Barroz, this represents justice - returning wealth to its rightful owners. After defeating the spirits with Isa’s help (she wields his magical staff), Barroz entrusts her with the keys, reminding her to use the blood-stained treasure wisely.

A Still From Barroz

In a striking visual reversal, Barroz, who once knelt in servitude, stands tall as he hands the keys to Isa, who kneels before him. Having fulfilled his purpose, Barroz transforms into a swarm of fireflies, achieving salvation. The voodoo doll also self-immolates, having completed his mission, and tells Barroz he had been right all along. Isa’s father, Ron Madhav, wins the mansion in an auction, and it’s implied he abandons his casino plans at Isa’s insistence. The final pre-epilogue scene shows Isa gazing at the keys, a symbolic moment of responsibility and legacy. ‘Sookshmadarshini’ Ending Explained: Decoding the Twisty Finale and the Villain’s Diabolical Plan in Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph’s Mystery-Thriller.

The Confounding Epilogue

The film concludes with an epilogue set years later. Isa, now an adult and a Fado singer in Portugal, performs a musical piece about Barroz. During her performance, a mysterious stranger - played by Pranav Mohanlal - enters the scene. Possessed by a firefly (presumably Barroz), he discovers a pouch containing the keys Isa once held. Intrigued, he approaches her mid-performance, and she beckons him backstage.

The stranger shows Isa a statue of a horse, where fireflies form an apparition of Barroz, assuring her that her guardian angel is always watching. The stranger then exits, leaving Isa puzzled.

A Still From Barroz

This epilogue raises questions: If Barroz gained salvation after handing over the keys, why is he still lingering in this world? Has he moved from one form of eternal servitude to another? Or is the movie suggesting his loyalty now binds him to Isa, the reincarnation of Isabella, ensuring his presence until her time ends?

Additionally, when and why did Isa lose the keys? Was the stranger returning them a subtle reprimand for her carelessness? Or was this entire sequence merely an excuse to include Pranav Mohanlal, showcase his Portuguese-speaking skills, and tease an unnecessary sequel? Dear readers, what do you think?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 03:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).