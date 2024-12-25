Barroz Movie Review: I have always admired Mohanlal, the 'Complete Actor,' and belong to the camp that firmly believes that, at the peak of his career, he could easily have been counted among the best actors in the world - if not the very best. And while I feel nostalgia is being overhyped these days, it’s all we have left when discussing Mohanlal’s finest movies. Sadly, the actor has delivered some truly questionable films in recent years, making us wonder if he’s actively trying to dismantle his own legacy. To that dubious list, we can now add Barroz - and this time, even the most diehard Mohanlal fans can’t point fingers at a Vyshakh or an Udaykrishna. This misfire rests squarely on Lalettan’s very broad shoulders as it marks his directorial debut. ‘Barroz – Guardian of Treasure’ Review: Critics Unhappy With Mohanlal’s Directorial Debut, Label It ‘Cringe-Worthy’.

Somewhere in this three-dimensional mess lies the seed of an interesting premise. Inspired by Portuguese folklore (while based on Jijo Punnoose's Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure), Mohanlal plays Barroz, the ghost of Cristóvão da Gama’s Malayali slave, who is cursed to guard Vasco da Gama’s treasure alongside a doll named Voodoo (voiced by Bhasi Vaikom). Barroz has spent three centuries guarding the treasure beneath the da Gama mansion in present-day Goa, awaiting salvation by handing the keys to the rightful descendant of da Gama.

Enter Isa (Maya Rao West, who reminded me of a less expressive cousin of Chloë Grace Moretz), the rebellious teenage Portuguese-Indian daughter of an Indian businessman who comes to Goa to bid for the da Gama mansion. The motherless Isa bears an uncanny resemblance to Isabella, the daughter of Barroz’s old master, for whom he had great affection.

Watch the Trailer of 'Barroz':

Isa, however, is quite weird. She’s unfazed by a man running through walls and levitating but flees in terror at the sight of a black cat. Barroz must jog Isa’s ancestral memory (by dunking her underwater twice... that's child abuse, right?) and convince her to claim the keys, thereby ending his curse.

A Still From Barroz

There’s also Mendonza (César Lorente Raton), a museum curator and descendant of the man who first tried to steal the da Gama riches, along with an occultist helping him—also descended from the occultist responsible for cursing Barroz.

'Barroz' Movie Review - Tedious Watch!

Some films make you wonder who they’re for, and Barroz is one of them. Is it meant for children, who now have access to top-tier animated movies (as I write this, Moana 2 and Mufasa are playing successfully in nearby theatres)? Judging by the bored and crying kids in my theatre, I’d say Barroz missed the mark by miles. At one point, I began to suspect the 3D was included solely to keep the children seated, and even that didn’t work. Usually, kids drag their parents to films like this, but in Barroz’s case, it’s the parents - nostalgic for the legend they grew up admiring - who likely dragged their kids along.

A Still From Barroz

So, is Barroz worth it for adults? Not really. The comedy and fantasy elements are clearly aimed at children (ironically, given their lack of interest), while the plodding screenplay and wooden acting make it hard for adults to endure the tedium. Admittedly, there are occasional flashes of technical brilliance, like the underwater song sequence that might entertain younger audiences. But again - Moana 2 is right next door. For the most part, this feels like a made-for-TV movie with slightly enhanced visuals, with even celebrated cinematographer Santosh Sivan seeming out of his element.

'Barroz' Movie Review - Not Even Mohanlal Can Save It!

Can Mohanlal, the actor, save Mohanlal, the director? Unfortunately, no. While he handles the dramatic scenes with his trademark ease, he appears uncomfortably stiff in many sequences, particularly the fight scenes. The bulky armour and bald pate don’t do him any favours. The one sole shining point I felt was him singing "Isabella" song - it had a heart.

I also wish he’d cast a better actor as Isa - she fares slightly better in her Portuguese avatar, but when she mouths Malayalam dialogues, I was strongly reminded of Pooja Batra in Chandralekha. Meanwhile, Guru Somasundaram and Anthony Perumbavoor (in his usual Hitchcock-esque cameo) indulge in supposedly comic antics that fail to amuse. Also, what's Suneeta Rao doing in a blink-and-miss role? Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's Film is a Picturesque Disappointment!

A Still From Barroz

PS: If Barroz catches the attention of Western cinephiles, there’s a high chance it will be called out for its problematic depictions of occultists and slaves. Even the Voodoo doll is a walking, talking, and highly annoying emblem of racial stereotyping.

'Barroz' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Maybe there is a message in there that we should not be a blind loyalist or our lives would be hell, but that feels lost somewhere in the tedious experience. Barroz is an ambitious misstep - a film that tries to marry fantasy, folklore, and family entertainment but stumbles at nearly every turn. It’s a labour of love from Mohanlal, but one that feels misguided, like a treasure map that leads to nowhere. For fans of the actor, it’s a bittersweet experience, as the glimmers of his genius are buried under layers of clunky direction and half-baked storytelling.

Rating: 1.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2024 08:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).