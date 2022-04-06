Beast, which has been titled Raw in Hindi, is all set to be released in theatres on April 13. Fans are thrilled to watch Thalapathy Vijay playing the role of a spy in the upcoming hostage drama that has been helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Last evening, Shah Rukh Khan shared the Hindi trailer of Beast and mentioned in his post that he’s a big fan of Vijay. Fans loved when SRK said that about Vijay and an old video of the latter started doing rounds in which he says that shows he’s a big fan of King Khan too. Beast: Shah Rukh Khan Calls Himself a Thalapathy Vijay Fan as Superstar Enjoys the Trailer With Director Atlee.

This video is one from of the interviews given by Vijay after the success of his film Pokkiri. During the interview the actor was asked if he would ever play a negative role or would always beat up the bad boys and be hero. To this Vijay responded saying, “I’m not against negative roles.” He also said, “I’m not 100% comfortable in an anti-character. But maybe if I’m offered roles such as Shah Rukh’s Baazigar or Darr, then I can consider”

Watch Thalapathy Vijay Talking About Shah Rukh Khan’s Roles:

For @actorvijay , Benchmark Antihero/Negative Role is @iamsrk's Bazigaar and Darr Both are Mutual Fans of Eachother ❤️ Hope to see them together on Screen#Beast #Raw https://t.co/AcAvlZksim pic.twitter.com/nFDcQQ8Qxd — A. PATHAAN⚡ (@_Abdul_Venom) April 6, 2022

Talking about Beast, the film stars Pooja Hegde opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The film produced under the banner of Sun Pictures also features Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu in key roles.

