The new season of Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has seen its first elimination in filmmaker Surya Kiran. The show will also witness its first wild card entry on Monday night when comedian Kumar Sai Pampana will enter the show. Surya's elimination came in as shocker to the contestants but he took his elimination gracefully. He got an endearing farewell from the housemates and Monal even broke down in tears after seeing him leave the show.

As his farewell gift to Devi, he nominated her name for the contestant who doesn't have to work for a day and can stay away from the household chores. Later, Surya Kiran played a rather amusing game with Nagarjuna on the stage where he was asked to associate the contestants with animals lying in front of him. He compared Monal to peacock and Devi to a crocodile while revealing how he believes they are the strongest contestants of this season. He also compared Harika to a snake and Abhijeet to a cat, Neol to a fox and Amma Rajasekhar to a lion.

Check Out the Highlights

Surya Kiran's elimination has certainly upset all his fans but the show's viewers are excited to see the wild card entry. While housemates are yet to react to his entry, we can expect fireworks in the coming episode. The season is just getting started and there will be of excitement, thrills and fights lying ahead in store for us.

