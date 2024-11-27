Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni's elder son and Sobhita Dhulipala are going to get married soon! Just as the Akkineni family gears up for the couple's special day, Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni announced his engagement to girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee on Tuesday (November 26). The happy news was first shared by the Nagarjuna on his social media handle, where he welcomed his to-be daughter-in-law to the Akkineni family by sharing the first picture from the engagement ceremony. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Video Rights Sold to Netflix for INR 50 Crore – Reports.

Nagarjuna Shares Details About Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding

Just days ahead of Naga Chaitanaya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, Nagarjuna has shared some details regarding the couple's big day. In a conversation with Zoom, the veteran actor said, "My elder son (Naga Chaitanya) will tie the knot with his ladylove (Sobhita Dhulipala). We are hosting the wedding at the Annapurna Studios, the family studio that my father (ANR) built. "When asked about the guestlist, Nagarjuna confirmed that the wedding will be an "intimate ceremony". However, the actor added that despite limiting the attendees, they are still expecting more guests due to their large family.

Check Out Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Racdjee Engagement Pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akhil Akkineni (@akkineniakhil)

Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee To Tie the Knot in 2025?

In the same conversation, Nagarjuna also discussed Akhil Akkineni's engagement with Zainab Ravdjee and revealed the details regarding their wedding. He said, "I am so happy for Akhil. His fiancee, Zainab, is a lovely girl, and I am happy that they have decided to spend their lives together. Akhil and Zainab's wedding will happen in 2025." Akhil Akkineni Gets Engaged to Zainab Ravdjee; Nagarjuna Akkineni Shares the Delightful News on Social Media and Says ‘We Couldn’t Be Happier’ (View Post).

What makes the recent announcements so special? The Akkineni family also marks the centenary celebrations of Nagarjuna Akkineni's father, legendary actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR). In fact, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be getting married at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which was built by the Majili actor's grandfather, ANR. They will exchange vows in traditional Telugu customs on December 4, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2024 03:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).