Just one more day to go and the long, long to know about the title of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film will be out! It was in February 2020 when the makers of this untitled project had welcomed Ananya on-board with Vijay for a pan-India venture. It would not only mark Ananya’s debut in South Cinema, but even VD’s debut in Bollywood. Rumours were rife that the film has been titled Fighter, however, there was no official announcement on it. But now the makers have revealed that the title and the first look of Vijay and Ananya starrer will be out on January 18, 2021, which is tomorrow. Ananya Panday Is All Praises For Co-Star Vijay Deverakonda.

Puri Connects and Dharma Productions, the banners under which the upcoming film would be released, shared a statement with a caption that reads, “Bringing together cinema beyond languages to entertain all! #StayTuned, something BIG dropping tomorrow @ 10.08 am! #Announcement”. In the statement it mentioned, “Tomorrow we are adding another chapter in that journey, obliterating linguistic barriers to bring a new age of cinema.” The first look and title will be out at 10.08am tomorrow. Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Leaked Pics from Puri Jagannadh’s Film Shoot Will Remind You of Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji from Ghulam.

Announcement On Title And First Look Of VD & Ananya Starrer

Bringing together cinema beyond languages to entertain all! #StayTuned, something BIG dropping tomorrow @ 10.08 am! #Announcement pic.twitter.com/V13DBFwuDW — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 17, 2021

Fans are extremely thrilled ever since the makers have shared this statement. They are using the hashtag #VD10UpdateOn18thJan and sharing this post across social media platforms. So are you excited about the title and first look of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).