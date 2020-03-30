COVID-19 Outbreak: Jagame Thandhiram Director Karthik Subbaraj Donates Rs 1 Lakh to FEFSI

Jagame Thandhiram Director Karthik Subbaraj (Photo Credits: Twitter)

South filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has directed movies such as Jigarthanda, Petta, and few others as well. His upcoming flick with superstar Dhanush, titled Jagame Thandhiram. Due to coronavirus outbreak, several shoots have been cancelled and due to this production shutdown, income of several daily wage workers have been affected. The union president of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) had issued a statement urging the celebs to come forward and help the daily wage earners. As per the latest update, Karthik Subbaraj has donated Rs 1 lakh to FEFSI. COVID-19 Outbreak: Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakh to FEFSI, whereas Vijay Sethupathi Contributes Rs 10 Lakh.

The FEFSI consists of technicians from the Tamil film industry. Besides Karthik Subbaraj, producers Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and Kalyan Subramanian of Stone Bench Pvt Ltd have also reportedly donated Rs 1 lakh to FEFSI. There are several other actors who have come forward and donated to FEFSI for the well-being of daily wage workers. It includes Suriya and his brother Karthi, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Manobala and many others. Coronavirus Outbreak: Thala Ajith Mentored Team of Researchers Help Tamil Nadu Government by Using Drones to Disinfect Public Places.

Update On Celebs’ Contribution To FEFSI

Director @karthiksubbaraj donated 1 lac Producers Kaarthekeyen Santhanam & Kalyan Subramanian of Stone bench Pvt Ltd Donated 1 lac To FEFSI Today@onlynikil — Nikkil (@onlynikil) March 30, 2020

Thala Ajith’s mentored team Dhaksha is helping the Tamil Nadu government in order to fight against the coronavirus. The team of researchers, with about 70 members in the team, from the Madras Institute of Technology are using drone to disinfect public places. The drones have been modified with special nozzles to spray disinfectants. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment.