Director Vignesh Shivan, who is also the husband of superstar Nayanthara, has deactivated his X, formerly Twitter, account. This comes amidst the rising controversies surrounding the streaming documentary of Nayanthara, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. This comes after reports of online backlash against Vignesh after his recent appearance on a roundtable pertaining to the pan-India films. Users on the Internet pointed out that his last film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, was not a pan-Indian project. His upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany, also doesn’t fit into that category. However, no statement has been issued by Vignesh or his team with regards to the deactivation of his X account. Nayanthara Shares Cryptic Karma Post Amid Legal Battle With Dhanush Over Netflix Documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ (View Pic).

His Instagram account remains active, and the director has also shared posts on Instagram but didn't mention anything about deleting his X account. Earlier, a controversy erupted when Nayanthara slammed Tamil star Dhanush as the actress called out the Maari star after he sent a legal notice to her seeking compensation over the use of certain clips in the documentary without authorisation.

The actress took to her Instagram, and shared a long letter addressed to Dhanush in which she pointed the gun at the actor for trying to block the release of her documentary as it features footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She wrote, “A well-established actor like you, with the support and blessings of your father and your brother, an ace director, needs to read and understand this. Cinema as we all know is a fight for survival for people like me, a self made woman with no links in the industry and someone who had to struggle my way to the position I hold today. I'd owe this to my work ethic that is no secret to all who know me but more importantly, to the goodwill of the audience and my film fraternity”. Dhanush's Production House Files Petition Against Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Over Copyright Infringement in Netflix Documentary.

She shared that after two long years of battling it out with the actor for an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and waiting for his approval for the documentary release, the team finally decided to give up, re-edit and settle for the current version since he declined to permit the usage of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan songs or visual cuts.

