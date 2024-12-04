Malayalam actress Divya Prabha is currently a subject of widespread discussion, primarily due to her compelling performance as the lead in Payal Kapadia's acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light. Her portrayal, which includes a highly intimate scene, has garnered significant attention. Amid this buzz, Divya's Family movie, which was released in theatres in February 2024, is set to debut soon on the OTT platform. The film stars Vinay Forrt as the male lead. Divya Prabha Viral Video Original Link: Who Is the Malayalam Actress From ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Whose Intimate Scene Clips Are Doing the Rounds on Social Media?

Divya Prabha's 'Family' OTT Release Date

Family, a Malayalam film that premiered globally at the 52nd International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR) in 2023, is set to stream online soon. Produced by Sanita Chittilappilly and Anto Chittilappilly under the banner of Newton Cinema, the film will be available on ManoramaMax starting December 6, 2024. Directed by Don Palathara, Family boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Vinay Forrt, Divya Prabha, Abhija Sivakala, Nilja K Baby, Mathew Thomas, KK Indira, Hridesh TB, Jolly Chirayath and Sajitha Madathil, among others. Divya Prabha Style File: 6 Times the ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Actress Made Fashion Statement in Stunning Western and Traditional Ensembles (View Pictures).

'Family' Movie to Release on ManoramaMax

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manoramaMAX (@manoramamax)

Watch 'Family' Movie Trailer:

'Family' Movie Storyline

Family, a critically acclaimed film, delves into the devastating consequences of paedophilia. The narrative revolves around a respected figure who, unbeknownst to many, harbours a dark secret. This revelation shatters the facade of a seemingly idyllic village, exposing the insidious nature of the crime and its far-reaching impact on families and communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2024 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).