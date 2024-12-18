On October 13, 2024, actor Kichcha Sudeep announced his decision to step down as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada. In a heartfelt message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sudeep expressed his gratitude to the show's viewers and fans, stating, “This will be my last season as a host for BBK (Bigg Boss Kannada), and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by everybody.” Now, in an exclusive interview with The Hindu, Sudeep has opened up about the real reason behind his departure, citing that his “effort isn’t acknowledged.” ‘Bigg Boss Kannada 11’: Kichcha Sudeep Announces This Will Be His Final Season As Host, Says, ‘It’s Time for Me To Move On’ (View Post).

Actor Sudeep revealed, “There are lot of inside agendas. Let me not pretend that nothing happened. Not everybody involved in the show deserve my effort. For example, I will be somewhere in North India. I travel for the show from there and see all the episodes and then get ready for the weekend episodes. It takes a lot of effort. When the effort isn’t acknowledged, I feel I can put in the same amount of hard work in my films.” Kichcha Sudeepa: It’s a Wonderful Time When South Indian Cinema Is Being Acknowledged as Indian Cinema.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Post On Quitting ‘Bigg Boss Kannada’

Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11. The TVR (number) speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me. It's been a great 10+1 years of travel together, and it's time for me to move on with what I need to do. This will be my last… pic.twitter.com/uCV6qch6eS — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) October 13, 2024

About the show Bigg Boss Kannada, Sudeep added, “I have a huge following from Bigg Boss. However, it’s time somebody else takes up my role. To be honest, Kannada Bigg Boss deserves a better approach. It also deserves better respect when you compared to its equivalents from the neighbouring industries. Our (Kannada) audience deserves better respect.” Currently, Sudeep is hosting Bigg Boss Kannada 11, which premiered on September 29, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).