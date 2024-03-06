Vishwak Sen is gearing up to captivate the audiences in epic adventure drama film, Gaami. Directed by Vidyadhar Kagita and produced by Karthik Sabareesh under Karthik Kult Kreations, the film is presented by V Celluloid, a subsidiary of UV Creations. With a compelling storyline, Gaami promises a thrilling cinematic experience. The recently released trailer of the movie has generated significant buzz, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its release. RC16 Update: Janhvi Kapoor Roped In For Ram Charan's Next Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana!

FYI, the survival thriller initially had started with a crowdfunding campaign. Now, ahead of the flick's theatrical release, here's looking at some key details about it below.

Cast - Gaami will see Vishwak Sen in the role of an Aghora. The movie also features Chandini Chowdary, Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, Dayanand Reddy and Mohammad Samad in prominent roles.

Plot - Gaami follows the story of a secluded Aghori diagnosed with a rare condition that prevents him from experiencing human touch. Driven by desperation, he embarks on a perilous journey into the uncharted depths of the Himalayas, seeking a cure.

Watch Gaami Trailer:

Certification - Vishwak-starrer Gaami has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an A rating.

Release Date - After being in production since 2018, Gaami will be finally releasing in cinema halls on Maha Shivaratri i.e March 8.

Review - The reviews of Gaami are not out yet. LatestLY will update you as and when the review of the Vishwak Sen's film is out.

