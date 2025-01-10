Game Changer, starring Ram Charan in the lead role, hit theatres today, January 10, and has already sparked a mixed response from audiences. However, one particular scene from the film has taken the internet by storm. A video clip shared by a paparazzo captures the electrifying reaction of cinemagoers, with fans whistling and cheering in pure excitement during an epic helicopter stunt. In this jaw-dropping sequence, Ram Charan's character, dressed in a lungi and vest, leaps out of a helicopter, battling villains while simultaneously attempting to rescue victims tied to the railway tracks. The stunning visuals, intense action and powerful background score make this moment one of the highlights of the film. ‘Game Changer’ Review: Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Political Thriller Receives Lukewarm Response From Critics.

Ram Charan’s Viral Helicopter Stunt From ‘Game Changer’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

