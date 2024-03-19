Get ready to see Fahadh Faasil light up the Telugu screen in two exciting new projects! Today, his two new films were officially announced - Don't Trouble The Trouble and Oxygen. While Don't Trouble The Trouble promises a fantastical adventure, Oxygen explores themes of friendship and personal transformation. These films hold special significance as they mark the debut of SS Karthikeya, son of the legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli, as a producer. Devara – Part 1: Jr NTR and Team Head to Goa for Upcoming Schedule of Koratala Siva’s Action Drama (Watch Video).

Oxygen First Look Poster

Don't Trouble The Trouble Poster

