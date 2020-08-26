SS Rajamouli and Prabhas had teamed up for the magnum opus Baahubali film series. Both the films were a huge hit and it shattered records at the box office. In fact, even today one cannot stop talking about the characters, the set, songs, background score, music, VFX, and all other technical aspects of this blockbuster movie. Besides it, movie buffs have also declared Prabhas and Rajamouli as a hit actor – director combo. Now Prabhas is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in the film Adipurush. In an interview with a leading daily, Rajamouli has shared his views about Prabhas portraying this amazing character. Om Raut Shares About Prabhas’ Transformation To Play Lord Ram In Adipurush (Read Details).

In an interview with TOI, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli opened up about Prabhas playing the role of Lord Ram in Adipurush. He stated, “I saw the first-look of the film long ago and I believe Prabhas fits the role of Lord Ram perfectly. There is no better time for him to portray this character. Weeks ago we saw the entire country reverberate with Lord Ram’s chant during the Bhumi Puja in Ayodhya. I think the country will enjoy seeing Prabhas playing the role. I have heard about the film and I think it’s going to be great.” Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan to Play the Baddie in Prabhas’ Upcoming 3D Action Drama?

It was recently when Adipurush director Om Raut had shared that Prabhas would be undergoing a major transformation to portray Lord Ram in the upcoming flick. He had stated that Prabhas has to attain an archer’s physique which is very different from that of a warrior. We just cannot wait to see Prabhas’ first look from Adipurush!

