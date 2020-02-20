Indian 2 Accident: Allu Arjun, Amritha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Condole The Death Of Three Technician On The Sets Of Kamal Haasan's Film
This morning we woke up to the horrific news of a terrible accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 which claimed three lives. Lyca Productions tweeted about the unfortunate incident revealing the names of the deceased. Krishna (Assistant Director), Chandran (Art Assistant) and Madhu (Production Assistant) lost their lives in the mishap. In fact, Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal just missed getting crushed by the crane by a few seconds. Fans are obviously heartbroken about and so are many celebrities. Kamal Haasan Condoles Death of Three People on Film 'Indian 2' Set

Allu Arjun tweeted about it saying that he was heartbroken by the news. Amritha who was part of Vijay's Bigil recounted how the place is horrifying as something similar had happened during the shoot of Vijay's film as well. She feels it gives out lot of negative vibes.

Haasan has tweeted about the mishap and said how he lost three friends in it. Kajal Aggarwal condoled the deaths and also tweeted how she escaped being dead on the sets.