Nag Ashwin's much-awaited film, featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and others, finally hit theatres on June 27. From its initial poster reveal to a grand pre-release event in Mumbai, the film generated significant buzz. Now, as audiences and critics weigh in, Kalki 2898 AD unfolds a dystopian future marked by both conflict and emotional depth, weaving a narrative that extends beyond its main actors to introduce intriguing new characters. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Review: Early Reactions Label Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan’s Sci-Fi Film ‘Cool’ and ‘Captivating’.

Featuring breathtaking visuals and a gripping narrative, Kalki 2898 AD promises an immersive cinematic journey into profound themes of humanity's future. As critics share their reviews, gain insight into what awaits in the world of Kalki 2898 AD before you experience it on the big screen. Prepare to be captivated by its futuristic vision and thought-provoking storytelling.

Times Of India: Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably a larger-than-life visual spectacle that transports viewers into a vividly imagined universe. In fact, the film’s visual quality is so high that it overshadows many of its obvious flaws by engaging the audience into the atmospherics of the make-believe world of Kasi and the Complex. Moreover, it's a concept that can spark imaginative experiences beyond the cinema. If you enjoy diving into a world of epic battles between Gods, good, and evil, then Kalki 2898 AD offers quite a satisfying audio-visual experience, even though it may require some patience.

Telugu360.com: Kalki is a wondrous fictional film and a synonym for grand filmmaking. It introduces a truly cinematic universe to the Indian screen. The movie offers many goosebump-inducing visuals, although some scenes are narrated somewhat flatly. Parts of the film sees a significant drop in momentum, but the magnificent climax redeems the film. The mythological elements work well, while the sci-fi aspects are less effective. It’s recommended for the whole family, offering vision, grandeur, and spectacle.

Moviecrow.com: With characters fully established, the movie ends on a strong note setting the stage for an interesting showdown between Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in the concluding part. Overall, the movie should be commended for its bold vision, painstaking details, and extravagant production value, however the movie falls flat in engaging the audience which makes it a disconnected viewing experience. Kalki 2898 AD Trailer: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone Will Stop at Nothing To Save Humanity’s Future in Nag Ashwin’s Film (Watch Video)

123Telugu.com: On the whole, Kalki 2898 AD stands out as one of Tollywood’s finest films, seamlessly blending a futuristic world with a mythological backdrop. Prabhas impresses with his exceptional portrayal in dual roles, which will be a true delight for his fans. Amitabh Bachchan delivers a stellar performance, while Deepika Padukone shines brightly in her character. The interval’s explosive impact and the gripping confrontations between Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are truly remarkable. From the intense pre-climax to the gripping cliffhanger, the film offers mind-blowing sequences that justify every moment on screen. However, the first half’s slow-burn narrative and length might test audiences’ patience. Don’t miss this cinematic experience—secure your tickets now and witness it in the best format possible.

Now that you have an idea of how the film has been received, you can decide whether it's worth experiencing its dystopian world in cinemas, waiting for its release on OTT platforms, or catching it on the first day itself. Let us know your decision!

