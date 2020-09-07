Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi recently was taken into the custody for her alleged involvement in drugs case. "Ragini Dwivedi (Kannada actress) has been arrested and taken into custody," Sandeep Patil, Joint CP, Crime, Bengaluru City in a statement. Now, the latest update on the case says that the Bengaluru court extends Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi's police custody by 5 days.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) is following drug issue from last one month and the investigation is under way. Earlier, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had revealed it to CCB, the details of Kannada film industry being involved in the drug racket.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. Stay tuned for more updates on the issue.

