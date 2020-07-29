Sanjay Dutt celebrates his birthday on July 29 and as promised, a special treat has been dropped on the actor's special day. First look poster of Dutt from his upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2 has now been released and we have to say it looks amazing. Director Prashant Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash released in multiple languages and became a massive hit in India. Fans have been looking forward to catch the second chapter of the film since a while now and Dutt's new look is sure to up their excitement. KGF: Chapter 2’s Official Teaser Will Not Be Out on Yash’s Birthday, Filmmaker Prashanth Neel Apologises to Fans.

Taking to his social media, Sanjay Dutt shared his first look from the film and we have to say, he looks deadly in it. Sharing his first look, Dutt wrote, "It's been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanthneel, @karthik_krg, @thenameisyash, @vkiragandur, @deepakcg, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF. Special thanks to all my fans who have always showered me with their love and support!"

Check Out Sanjay Dutt's First Look Here:

Earlier speaking about his character in the film, Dutt had compared it to Avengers' Thanos. In an interview, he said, "Adheera in KGF is very powerful. If you have seen Avengers, you know how powerful Thanos is. Adheera is as powerful as him. KGF’s first chapter, Adheera comes only in the end, but in the second chapter, he has a very strong presence and getup. This is the character I was looking for, and it has come to me.”

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 was set to hit theatres on October 23 but like most projects, the film has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and currently, there's no clarity as to when it will release.

