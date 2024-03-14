One of the most popular directors in Malayalam cinema in the past two decades, Lal Jose, has announced his latest film, which will see acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan handling the camera. Salaar 2 Update: Prithviraj Sukumaran Reveals Exciting Info About His Film With Prabhas During Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Promotions (Watch Video).

Starting with his debut film Oru Maravathoor Kanavu in 1998, which starred Mammootty, Jose has had no reason to look back as he came up with numerous hits thereafter, which include Meesha Madhavan, Classmates, Arabikatha, Neela Thamara, to name a few.

Lal Jose’s Next To Be Produced by Hombale Films:

#LalJose 's next to be produced by #HombaleFilms. Camera to be handled by #SanthoshSivan. Touted to be an action film pic.twitter.com/gDknwlN0s0 — heyopinions (@heyopinions) March 13, 2024

Unlike his previous films, this time it's going to be what he claims to be the most expensive one he has made and popular film production house Hombale Films is also part of it.The film tells the tale of what's happening in the forests and he has promised an explosive one.

To be shot in the deep forests in Kerala and Karnataka, there will be a few Kannada actors, too. Incidentally, Jose was in the news a decade back after he, along with a friend, went on a road trip from Kochi to London, travelling through 27 countries.

