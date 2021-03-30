Southern actress Lavanya Tripathi has shared her motto on social media. She says she is not a worrier, but a warrior. Lavanya posted a string of pictures posing in a pretty white crop-top and jeans. Lavanya Tripathi Shares a Stunning Photo From Her Throwback Photoshoot (View Pic).

"Be a warrior, not a worrier," she wrote as caption. Speaking about her upcoming work, Lavanya is waiting for the release of her new Telugu film titled A1 Express, co-starring Sundeep Kishan. It is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Natpe Thunai and is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu. Lavanya Tripathi Shares ‘Positive’ Words of Wisdom (View Post).

Check Out Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya)

The actress gained popularity with her work in films such as Doosukeltha, Bramman, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuddham Sharanam and Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).