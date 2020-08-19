Thalapathy Vijay's Master is creating quite a buzz on social media and fans are anxiously waiting for its release. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens in April but got pushed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And with theatre chains and multiplexes still being shut, the makers have no clear path to walk through. They are yet to decide a new release date and have no further update about it whatsoever. Recently when director Lokesh Kanagaraj was asked about the release date of Master, he revealed that the makers are very disappointed owing to its delay. Thalapathy Vijay's Master Co-Star Sanjeev Venkat Posts a Black and White Throwback Picture From Their College Days and Fans Are Loving This Rare Gem!

"Fans of Thalapathy are asking for updates. But we don’t have any update now, and we cannot give any until the lockdown is lifted. All of us are disappointed with the delay. But whenever the film releases, it will be a celebration”, said Kanagaraj in his recent interaction with The Hindu Tamil. This further means we can't expect for the makers to even release its teaser in the coming days. Fans will certainly have to wait a bit longer to catch Thalapathy Vijay back in action.

Meanwhile, skipping Master's theatrical release and heading to an OTT platform is definitely not an option for the makers and they are willing to wait for theatres to reopen. Master also stars Malavika Mohana as Vijay's romantic interest and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

