Megastar Chiranjeevi Shares An Inspiring Video On World Blood Donor Day 2020!

June 14 is observed as World Blood Donor Day and countries across the world raise awareness programs on this day. The World Health Organization marks this day as one of the eight official global public health campaigns. This year the theme is ‘Safe Blood Saves Lives’. This year the world is going through one of the worst phases after being hit by COVID-19. The medical care workers have urged the coronavirus warriors to come forward and donate blood to the affected ones. Chiranjeevi has also shared an inspiring video in which there are stills of the megastar donating blood. World Blood Donor Day 2020: List Of Celebrity Blood Donors Who Take Up the Noble Act!

Megastar Chiranjeevi has come forward to encourage his fans on how important it is to donate blood and how lives can be saved through this wonderful deed. While sharing the post he wrote, “What else can be more satisfying than saving someone's life...Everytime I hear that a blood donation camp is organized and people are donating blood, I thank almighty for the super power he gave us mankind.”

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Post On World Blood Donor Day

What else can be more satisfying than saving someone's life..Everytime I hear that a blood donation camp is organized and people are donating blood, I thank almighty for the super power he gave us mankind. రక్త దానం చేయండి! ప్రాణదాతలు కండి!#worldblooddonorday2020 pic.twitter.com/PjvB7wyp43 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 14, 2020

Through this small video clip, Megastar Chiranjeevi has inspired his fans to come forward and donate blood. It is indeed important for celebs to encourage fans regarding blood donation. Besides this wonderful act, Chiranjeevi has also set up COVID-19 relief fund in order to help the daily wage workers of Telugu film industry.

