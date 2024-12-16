Mohanlal, the legendary Malayalam actor, has mourned the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the iconic tabla maestro who passed away on December 15, 2024, at the age of 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Paying tribute to the musical virtuoso, Mohanlal wrote, “His rhythms united hearts across borders.” For the unversed, Hussain had composed the music for the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Vanaprastham, a project where he also served as the music advisor. Ustad Zakir Hussain Passes Away: From Family, Career to Health Issues, All You Need To Know About the Award-Winning Tabla Maestro.

Released in 1999, Vanaprastham: The Last Dance (or Vanaprastham: La Dernière Danse in French) is an Indo-French psychological drama directed by Shaji N. Karun. The film stars Mohanlal as Kunjikuttan, a lower-caste Kathakali artiste, in one of his career-defining performances. Zakir Hussain's music played an integral part in complementing the narrative. The movie went on to win three prestigious awards at the 47th National Film Awards – Best Feature Film, Best Actor for Mohanlal and Best Editing for A Sreekar Prasad. This collaboration remains a milestone for both the legendary actor and the tabla maestro.

Mohanlal Pays Tribute To Ustad Zakir Hussain

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s passing leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of music. His rhythms united hearts across borders. My deepest condolences to his family and admirers. pic.twitter.com/Nx6yxRGUll — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 16, 2024

‘Vanaprastham’ Song ‘Elanga’

Zakir Hussain’s passing has left a void in the world of music. Tributes for the legend from around the globe highlight his incredible legacy. His work with Mohanlal in Vanaprastham remains a celebrated blend of cinema and music, inspiring future artists.

