Ustad Zakir Hussain’s passing at the age of 73 in San Francisco has deeply saddened fans, industry peers, and admirers around the world. Following his demise, tributes have poured in for the beloved tabla maestro. Among the many memories shared, an old video from the '90s has resurfaced online—the iconic “Wah Taj” commercial for Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Tea. In this memorable ad, Hussain is seen playing the tabla with his signature skill, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Taj Mahal. The phrase “Wah Taj!” has since become a nostalgic symbol of that moment, especially after the famous exchange in the commercial where someone from the crowd exclaims, “Wah Ustaad!” and Hussain responds with his witty, “Arey huzoor, Wah Taj boliye!” Zakir Hussain’s blend of classical music and universal appeal made him the perfect choice for this campaign. Ustad Zakir Hussain Dies at 73 in San Francisco Hospital; Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher and Others Mourn the Loss of the Tabla Maestro.

Ustad Zakir Hussain’s Popular ‘Wah Taj’ Ad

First time I saw #ZakirHussain on TV was in this iconic 'Wah Taj' ad in the 90s. Especially during the cricket matches on DD National. Such a legendary icon we have lost today #Zakir_Hussain Who else remembers this ad ‘Wah Taj’? pic.twitter.com/SpR3pl3xfv — Make India Proud 🇮🇳 (@ankushmahajann) December 15, 2024

