Mohanlal’s Devasuram Completes 27 Years: 27 Fascinating Trivia Shared by Lalettan Fans on Twitter as They Trend #27YearsOfDevasuram

Mangalassery Neelakantan... Can any Malayali movie lover ever forget that name? On April 14, 1993, Devasuram was released in theatres across Kerala and, on that day, a legend was born. Considered as one of its lead star Mohanlal's greatest ever characters, Neelakantan is also one of Malayalam cinema's greatest anti-heroes. The name says it all - Neelakantan embodies both 'Devan' and 'Asuran' in him and it is the struggle between the good and the bad forces within him that makes Devasuram such a fascinating watch. Not saying that his feud with another arrogant native lord, Mundackal Shekharan (Napoleon), wasn't interesting. Shekharan has definitely become one of the most memorable antagonists of all time. #27YearsOfDevasuram: Mohanlal’s Devasuram Clocks 27 Years On The Occasion Of Vishu 2020; Fans Say Lalettan Was the Perfect Choice to Play the Role of Mangalassery Neelakandan.

But Devasuram metamorphoses from a massy one-man show to a fantastic transformation story, when Neelakantan beats his own demons, with the help of Bhanumathi (Revathy), a girl who he had insulted once but later becomes the crutch of his life.

Among Lalettan's 'meesha-pirippu' cinema, Devasuram ranks among the top for many reasons, right from Mohanlal's pitch-perfect act, the fantastic supporting ensemble, the late IV Sasi's assured direction, Ranjith's powerful screenplay and the late MG Radhakrishnan's memorable score.

On April 13, 2020, Devasuram had completed 27 Years. Mohanlal fans have been trending #27YearsofDevasuram since morning. In between, they have also been sharing interesting facts about the film - 27 of which we have shared here.

#1 One of the Highest Grossing Films of '90s

#Devasuram is one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the 90s. It is generally considered as one of the best films of @Mohanlal and #IVSasi's careers.#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/Xgot2xpGCF — akshay kumar (@akshayk17083366) April 13, 2020

#2 The Premise

The film depicts the rivalry between two spoiled heirs of two feudal families Mangalassery Neelakandan (Mohanlal) and Mundakkal Shekaran (Napoleon).#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/542dbjbF92 — Rahulkrishna1hsr (@Rahulkrishna1h2) April 13, 2020

#3 One of Pardesi Reviews' Favourite Films

#27YearsOfDevasuram Being a Malayalam movie Devasuram indeed gain attention of many movie lovers from various parts of the world @PardesiYT is one of those ones who is passionate about Indian films and had shared her opinion about the films and she rate this gem as her favorite pic.twitter.com/te2tCjJMvM — Kakarot (@Kakarot0010) April 13, 2020

#4 The Popular Sequel

#Devasuram was followed by a sequel, #Ravanaprabhu, in 2001 & became a Biggest Blockbuster then. Because of the success of this film, a number of movies of the same genre (called Thampuran movies) were made.#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/EnL7zlNG11 — akshay kumar (@akshayk17083366) April 13, 2020

#5 Mohanlal Won The Filmfare Award for Devasuram

A location pic of Classic Devasuram which is often regarded as the best work of veteran director I V Sasi Mohanlal won the filmfare award of 1993 for protarying the iconic character "MangalasseryNeelakandan"which is probably one of the best roles he has played #27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/5ehlCX25hq — Kakarot (@Kakarot0010) April 13, 2020

#6 Can You Imagine Anyone Else In the Role of Mangalassery Neelakantan?

#Devasuram movie Ranjith first proposed to actor Murali as the hero. It was IV Sasi sir who read the script and said that it would be better if @Mohanlal did it. And the rest is History!! ⚡#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/LA1dcx0PgQ — Rakesh Lal (@RakeshKshetri4) April 13, 2020

#7 Agree?

#8 If You Need More Trivia About Devasuram's Awesome Climax...

#27yearsofdevasuram Climax scene was shoot in palakkad Sreekrishnapuram Pariyaanampatta temple .... — Thomas Muller (@itsmeMuller) April 13, 2020

#9 The Most Iconic Dialogue Ever

This was parodied in the film Sooryaputhran, that also featured Innocent.

#10 Mundackal Shekharan Was Neelakantan's Suggestion

#11 Napoleon Wasn't Keen To Shoot This Memorable Scene

The villain Actor Nepolean was First hesitated to kick #Lalettan in this scene.He informed this to Sasi sir and his Concern.Later Lalettan Went him and Convinced it is also a part of the work and after the scene become Memorable. words Of Ranjith sir.#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/Wzq2nyMcPD — MFC™ PALAKKAD ✨ (@MFC_palakkad) April 13, 2020

#12 Why Only Mohanlal Can Be Mangalassery Neelakantan

It is not because the actors of this generation are not capable. But the #MangalaserryNeelakantan suits only one face. That is @Mohanlal's. - Renjith #27YearsOfDevasuram#ദേവാസുരം #Lalettan pic.twitter.com/nRDdGmXw1q — Abdul Rishad (@abdulrishad_) April 13, 2020

#13 The Late Oduvil Unnikrishnan's Wonderful Cameo

Song "Vande Mukunda Hare" is picturised on Oduvil Unnikrishnan, and is considered the most dramatic scene in the film & even though he plays only a small role, it was his performance that got the most applause.#27YearsOfDevasuram — Akshay (@AkshayAkrish123) April 13, 2020

Madhupal had played his son in the sequel, Ravanaprabhu.

#14 Inspired By a True-Life Love Story

The protagonist #MangalaserryNeelakandan (@Mohanlal) is a real-life character sketch of Mullasserry Rajagopal (died 2002).. Supposedly, some notable scenes in Devasuram are real-life incidents#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/kMOuGV8NUK — അഭിമന്യു (@Abhimanyuoffcl) April 13, 2020

#15 A Location Picture

#16 The Real Mangalassery House

#VarikasseryMana near Ottappalam was selected to portray the ancient Mangalaserry house. "It's only after #Devasuram became a hit that producers & directors began to queue up for this location.Until then only one film was shot there" - words by a Manger there#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/KhJYj2UJaL — Lalettan Fans Association (@Lalettan_fans_) April 13, 2020

Varikkassery Mana also appeared in other popular movies like Rappakal, Anandabhadram, Drona, Simhasanam, Madambi, Thooval Kottaram, and Valyettan.

#17 Release Day Poster

#18 50th Day Poster

#19 100 Days Poster

#27YearsOfDevasuram Released @ 23 theatred 50 days - 23 theatres 75 days - 7theatre 100 days - 4 theatre ₹1.58 crs gross from 25 release centers 🔥🔥 (B & C class datas not available) Blockbuster. Vishu winner. Second highest grosser in 1993. pic.twitter.com/bTXkDW1oKD — AB George (@ABGeorge2255_) April 14, 2020

#20 150th Day Poster

The movie which has major cult following and often been considered as one of the best films you can come across in any language The Character "Mangalassery Neelakandan"is a pure blend of both mass andclass which you can rarely see such shere characterisation#27YearsOfDevasuram pic.twitter.com/akeaqkEezf — Kakarot (@Kakarot0010) April 13, 2020

#21 The Composer of the Many Amazing Melodies in the Film

#27YearsOfDevasuram Legend MG. Radhakrishnan sir is the composer of this epic movie. pic.twitter.com/kWxe72bqed — Rahulkrishna1hsr (@Rahulkrishna1h2) April 13, 2020

MG Radhakrishnan passed away on July 10, 2010. Interestingly, the last movie he scored music for, Ananthabhadram, also featured the Varikkassery Mana.

#22 That Epic Mass Scene

#23 The Inspiring Dialogue Behind Several Dubsmash Videos

#24 Another Location Pic

#25 An Interesting Location Trivia

This particular scene was shot in a small junction in northern Thrissur. Panjal. Been there once. Paddy fields — which eventually cultivated history by hosting Athirathram in 1975 — is pretty nearby. #27YearsOfDevasuram #Mohanlal #Devasuram https://t.co/Zc2f6mSpdH — Swaroop Kaimal. 🇮🇳 (@swaroopkaimal) April 14, 2020

#26 You Can Watch It on Prime Video

A spoilt, arrogant feudal lord finds redemption at the mercy of a woman whom he once humiliated. The first among many of his feudal hero roles. Massiest of them all. Mangalassery Neelakandan. Directed by IV Sasi, written by Ranjith. 1993. https://t.co/VLUum7DUyi — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) April 10, 2020

#27... And Even on YouTube

Well, you cannot call yourself a Lalettan fan or a Malayalam cinema movie buff, if you haven't watched Devasuram. So what are your waiting for? Go and check it out, and if you have already watched it, no harm in seeing a classic again!