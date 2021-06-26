Hyderabad, June 26: Telugu star Nani on Saturday uploaded a picture that shows him getting the Covid vaccine. He encouraged fans to take the jab with an interesting poser in the caption of his post. Telugu Star Nani Kickstarts Shoot of His Upcoming Production Venture ‘Meet Cute’.

"Our options, A) We vaccinate and stay safe. B) We stay safe by getting vaccinated. Choose one," he wrote as caption.

Our options A. We vaccinate and stay safe. B. We stay safe by getting vaccinated. Choose one :) pic.twitter.com/mVt1iXI3Fl — Nani (@NameisNani) June 26, 2021

The actor, who dropped his 25th film as hero, "V", on OTT last year, is awaiting the release of his new Telugu film "Tuck Jugadish". He will also be seen in "Shyam Singha Roy" along with Sai Pallavi, Kirthi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian. Ante Sundaraniki: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Shares Her Excitement As the Actress Kickstarts the Work on Her Telugu Debut Film Starring Nani.

Nani also recently gave the first clap for his next production "Meet Cute".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).